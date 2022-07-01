Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 7,087 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

