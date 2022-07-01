W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

