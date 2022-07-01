Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

