Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vodafone Group Public’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.58 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 21.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 337.5% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 303,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

