Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of VVNT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $739.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

