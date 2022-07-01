VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Tops $10.67 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, VITE has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063486 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 509,949,566 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

