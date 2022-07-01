Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.17

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 16304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after acquiring an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

