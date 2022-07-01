Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,400 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

