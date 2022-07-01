Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 469,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,204. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

