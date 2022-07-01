Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 296,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 366,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.