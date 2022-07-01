Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 122,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,906,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

