Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $91.32 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $91,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

