Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $62.64 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $62,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

