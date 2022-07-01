Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $33,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,069. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

