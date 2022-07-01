Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 195,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.