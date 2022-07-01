Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 359.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

CDNS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.18. 15,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,201,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

