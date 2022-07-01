Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $51,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $71.95. 69,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

