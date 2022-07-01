Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

