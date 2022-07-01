Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $610.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

