VIMworld (VEED) Hits Market Cap of $9.76 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $9.76 million and $448,359.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00565116 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.52 or 1.00052222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

