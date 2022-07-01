VIMworld Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $448,359.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00565116 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.52 or 1.00052222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

