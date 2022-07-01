VIG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. VIG has a market cap of $691,970.85 and $163.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,298,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.