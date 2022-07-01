Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.13 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $51,813.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002520 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,471,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.