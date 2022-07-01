VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,895. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

