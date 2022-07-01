Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$24.50 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

