Verasity (VRA) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and $8.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

