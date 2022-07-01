Veil Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $302,720.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.11 or 0.99791296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00214214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00238775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00115728 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

