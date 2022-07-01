Vectorspace AI (VXV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,500.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $135,500.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

