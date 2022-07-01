VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $370.00.

VACNY stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

