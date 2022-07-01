Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,282. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

