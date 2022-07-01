Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 2,234,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,300,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.