Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

