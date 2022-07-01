Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

VOO traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $346.08. 266,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,190. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

