Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $346.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.