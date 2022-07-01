Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.