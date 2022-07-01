Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

VTIP opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.