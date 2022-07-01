Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,094,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.