Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

