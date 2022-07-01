Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of VONV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $75.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.