Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of VONV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

