Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after buying an additional 115,444 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

