Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $175.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

