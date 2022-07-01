Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $172.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

