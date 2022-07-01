Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $78.24. 27,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.