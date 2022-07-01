Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,239 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.