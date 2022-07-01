Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

