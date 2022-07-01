Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $79,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.49. 754,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,257,773. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

