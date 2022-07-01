Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.