Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $143.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

