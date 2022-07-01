Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLOWY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of VLOWY opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.