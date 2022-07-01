Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $4,452,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

